LISTEN: 911 call details moments after Florida man shot alleged home intruder

Leesburg police have released the 911 call a homeowner made after he opened fire on two men allegedly breaking into his house.

The caller told 911 that the suspects tried to break into his home on Flora View Lane on Monday morning. Police say the homeowner shot one of the suspects who was taken to the hospital. The other fled the area on foot.

Caller: "I'm out in front of the house right now, the gentleman is laying on the back porch bleeding, he has been shot…I'm out front with the pistol in my hand. I'm going to set it on the ground is that ok?

911: Ok, yes, just stay safe.

Caller: "I set it on the ground, it's on the ground. It's still going to be loaded, is that ok? Please hurry."

The second suspect is described as a white man, about 5’8"- 5’9", slim build and was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to reach out.