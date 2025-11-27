Thanksgiving 2025: Florida grocery stores open & closed today

Are the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

If you need to head to the grocery store for a last minute item before the Thanksgiving feast, most stores are going to be closed on Thanksgiving this year. However, there are a few that will be open, though with limited hours.

Here are the grocery stores open and closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

Bravo Supermarkets: Bravo stores will open at 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. depending on the location. Click here for locations and hours.

Fresh Market: Fresh Market stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Sprouts Farmers Market - Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for locations and hours.

Whole Foods - Most Whole Foods grocery stores will be open with reduced or limited hours on Thanksgiving. The Altamonte Springs, Orlando, Winter Park North, and Viera stores will open at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for locations and hours.

Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Family Dollar stores appear to be open on Thanksgiving, though hours vary by location. Best to check with the nearest store location to see their specific hours.

Walgreens said most of its stores would be closed, but some 24-hour stores would remain open. Some CVS stores may be open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local store.

These grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Gordon Food Service

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Walgreens (most stores closed, some 24-hour stores may be open)

Winn-Dixie