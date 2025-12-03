List: 2025 Spirit of the Season charities & organizations

article

FOX 35 is celebrating the Spirit of the Season by showcasing some of the many charities and organizations in Orlando and Central Florida. We will be showcasing these charities throughout the month of December.

Here are the ones we've featured in 2025.

Cannonball Kids' Cancer Foundation

Cannonball Kids Cancer is a Winter Park, Florida-based nonprofit that helps raise awareness and money to support pediatric cancer treatment and clinical trials. The organization also awards grants to help kids and families access innovative treatment options, both in the United States and internationally.

Why this organization is important to Amy:

After losing several young friends to childhood cancers and watching my cousin Cora battle (and beat) brain cancer at age 5, I am a huge advocate of pouring more resources into finding better treatments and cures for childhood cancers. Cannonball Kids Cancer is an incredible, locally run non-profit dedicated to doing just that. Cannon Wiggins was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma as a toddler. Today, he is a happy, healthy teenager thanks to the innovative research being done to help kids just like him. The Wiggins family is determined to have many more success stories, like Cannon's, so other families hit with a cancer diagnosis and can also say, "we beat cancer."

How you can get involved, support: Visit www.cannonballlkidscancer.org for ways to volunteer, to donate, or to apply for a grant.

Jordan Smelski Foundation for Amoeba Awareness

The Jordan Smelski Foundation for Amoeba Awareness is a Sanford, Florida based nonprofit that raises money for medical research and public awareness for deadly amoebas found in water. The foundation has also hosted Jordan’s Sporting Goods Store for 12 years in Apopka, where thousands of free bikes and sporting goods have been given to Central Florida families in need.

Why the foundation is important to Ryan:

I was Steve and Shelly Smelski’s first interview after the tragic loss of their son, Jordan, to a deadly amoeba that took the life of their only child. They fought back emotions as they told the painful story of how deadly the amoeba is. Since then, they have turned their tragedy into a foundation that is making a difference, not only in the medical field, but also in the greater Orlando community. Their faith and determination are inspiring.

How you can get involved, support: Visit https://jordansmelskifoundation.org for more information on the organization, its research, upcoming events, and how to donate.

Cudas Unhooked

Cudas Unhooked is an organization that provides support to homeless and at-risk students in New Smyrna Beach who are dedicated to becoming educated, independent, contributing members of society. Some of our teens are threatened by violence, teen pregnancy and homelessness. Cudas Unhooked raises charitable donations to invest in at-risk and homeless teens and ideas that are changing the way our town tackles their future.

Why this organization is important to John Brown:

This group means so much to me. I was introduced to this group earlier in 2025 and it touched my heart. These are students who are going through some of the worst struggles you can imagine, through no fault of their own. Sadly, they have all aged out of the Foster Care system as well, so they are truly on their own. I imagine how lost I would have been if I had to fend for myself at the age of 17. This house offers these kids hope, a support system, mentoring, and so much more. And one of the best parts — the kids don't have to move away from their friends to finish high school. This is such a great group helping a great group of young people get on track to success.

How you can get involved, support: Visit www.cudasunhooked.com for ways to volunteer, to donate, or assist in any other way.

Save A Life Pet Rescue

Save A Life Pet Rescue is an Oviedo-based organization that saves the lives of all dogs that have suffered from neglect, cruelty, abandonment, or overpopulation in high-kill animal shelters.

For nearly 20 years, Save A Life Pet Rescue has successfully placed over 20,000 animals with warm, loving families!

The Rescue is hoping to expand their facility in the near future to meet the increasing demand for shelter and care for abandoned dogs.

Why this organization is important to Laurel:

I have a rescue pup my own and she is my absolute best friend. When I first adopted Honey from a shelter, she was very shy (and still is in new situations). I learned that she was in a very unfortunate situation with her last owner and needed a loving home. With a little patience and lots of love and treats, Honey completely came out of her shell and now is the sweet goofball she is today.

Bringing my furry friend home not only changed my world for the better but also showed me the incredible joy and companionship that rescued animals can offer. I want other animals to experience the love and security of a forever home, just like Honey. Supporting Save A Life Pet Rescue means helping more animals find their second chance and enriching the lives of families who welcome them. It's about giving back and ensuring that every pet has the opportunity to transform someone's life, just as mine did.

How you can support Save A Life Pet Rescue: Visit https://savealifepetrescue.org/home for ways to donate to the shelter, adoption inquiries, and volunteer opportunities.

Central Florida Diaper Bank

The Central Florida Diaper Bank provides support for at-risk mothers, fathers, and guardians. The organization was established in September 1995 with the belief that all children should receive quality care and have their basic needs met. The Central Florida Diaper Bank provides diapers for infants and toddlers ages 0 to 3 and parenting education. The organization also addresses food security, safe sleep environments, and other basic essentials. Collectively, their Distribution Network delivers an average of 92,000 diapers to 1235 families each month in the Central Florida Community.

Why this organization is important to Stephanie:

When I had my son Jordan, my whole life changed. As a mama, you want to give them the world. Every parent and child should have what they need for their family to thrive. That's why I chose to highlight the Central Florida Diaper Bank for the holidays. According to a national 2024 study, 46% of American families with a child under four are experiencing "diaper insecurity." As a community, we can help hold up these moms-in-need during a difficult time; they deserve it, and so do their little ones.

You can help your neighbors and fill up their diaper bags during this Season of Giving. Visit Donate – Central Florida Diaper Bank to donate essentials or volunteer your time.