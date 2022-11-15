LIST: 13 most hated Thanksgiving foods

article

What's your favorite holiday dish? Hopefully, it didn't make the list of the most hated traditional Thanksgiving foods.

The Vacationer recently surveyed American adults about which Thanksgiving foods they dislike. According to the survey results, nearly 30% dislike the main Thanksgiving dish – TURKEY!

Turkey came in second on the most hated list, however. Cranberry sauce topped the No. 1 spot.

1. Cranberry sauce

2. Turkey

3. Green Bean Casserole

4. Ham

5. Coleslaw

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams

7. Stuffing/Dressing

8. Pumpkin Pie

9. Carrots

10. Mashed Potatoes

11. Corn

12. Macaroni and Cheese

13. Apple Pie