LIST: 13 most hated Thanksgiving foods
What's your favorite holiday dish? Hopefully, it didn't make the list of the most hated traditional Thanksgiving foods.
The Vacationer recently surveyed American adults about which Thanksgiving foods they dislike. According to the survey results, nearly 30% dislike the main Thanksgiving dish – TURKEY!
Turkey came in second on the most hated list, however. Cranberry sauce topped the No. 1 spot.
1. Cranberry sauce
2. Turkey
3. Green Bean Casserole
4. Ham
5. Coleslaw
6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams
7. Stuffing/Dressing
8. Pumpkin Pie
9. Carrots
10. Mashed Potatoes
11. Corn
12. Macaroni and Cheese
13. Apple Pie