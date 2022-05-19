'Lightyear': How to get a sneak peek at the Disney movie in Central Florida this weekend

article

Attention, Space Rangers: You can go to infinity and beyond this weekend in Central Florida!

Starting Friday, May 20, guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida will get a sneak peek at scenes from Disney and Pixar's highly anticipated new animated film, "Lightyear."

The "Lightyear" sneak peek will be at the Walt Disney Presents attraction. Guests at Disneyland Paris and on Disney Cruise Line will also get a special look at the movie at a later date.

Disney Parks Blog announced the news this week with a video hosted by actor Chris Evans, who voices the lovable hero Buzz Lightyear.

"Get ready to launch into an adventure that is truly out of this world – to infinity and beyond," Evans says.

"Lightyear" follows the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the Space Ranger who inspired the toy from "Toy Story." The film acts as a prequel to the hit "Toy Story" movies and before Buzz meets his cowboy bestie, Woody. Fans will go on an intergalactic adventure with Buzz alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion Sox.

"Lightyear" opens in theaters on June 17, 2022.