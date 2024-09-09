Lightning strike sparks fire at Southern Hill Farms destroying important equipment

A lightning strike is believed to have hit the barn at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont overnight, igniting a large fire, according to a post on the farm's Facebook page.

Officials said the fire started shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. Clermont and Lake County firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze and there were no injuries.

The farm explained that the barn contained most of its equipment, including multiple tractors, farm vehicles, and other essential machinery, all of which were destroyed in the fire and are considered "a complete loss."

Southern Hill Farms hosts its annual fall festival, which was scheduled to begin on Sept. 28.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit; Southern Hill Farms

"While the gates will still open on Sept. 28, 2024 for the 9th Annual Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival, there will be a lot of work on the backend to ensure the equipment and infrastructure are recuperated so the we can get back to what we love, farming," the farm shared on social media. "We know our annual fall festival is a beloved part of your fall traditions and we are committed to moving forward. We appreciate your continued support during this challenging time."