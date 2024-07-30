Lightning sparks brush fire in Ormond Beach, fire department says

Stream FOX 35:

A brush fire was reported in the Ormond Beach area on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ormond Beach Fire Department.

It's located in the marsh area southeast of the Ormond Lakes subdivision near Shockney Drive, officials said.

A brush fire was reported in Ormond Beach on July 30, 2024. (Photo: Ormond Beach Fire Department)

The fire department said the fire was likely caused by lightning.

"OBFD, Florida Forest Service, and Florida State Park crews are on scene, actively monitoring the spread," the fire department said.

There is no imminent threat to the community at this time.