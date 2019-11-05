Life-sized Pac-Man maze coming to Orlando in 2020

article

Fans of the classic arcade game Pac-Man are going to love this: a life-sized pop-up maze inspired by the round, yellow ghost-chomper is coming to Orlando next year!

The Orlando Sentinel reports that an immersive Pac-Man escape maze will be stopping in Orlando on Oct. 10, 2020. Dubbed "the ultimate retro gaming experience," visitors will reportedly take on the role of Pac-Man and work to avoid ghosts while collecting fruit and winning points.

RELATED: Nighttime ice skating rink with bumper cars is coming to Central Florida

"Collecting fruit isn’t your only objective," the website for themazelive.com reads. "You’ll need to complete a coded 'Puzzle'! If you’re the first to finish the puzzle and gather all the fruit, you’ll be at the top of the leaderboard and crowned the ultimate winner!"

Watch out, though: just like in the video game, if you get caught by a ghost too many times, you're out. Players get three 'lives' during the event.

After completing the game, players can head to an 80s-themed "Pixel Room" to play other retro arcade games and activities.

Advertisement

The exact location of the pop-up maze has not been revealed yet.

Orlando is one of several stops around the country for this event, which comes to us courtesy of Immersive Gaming Event Company.

Sound like fun? If you want to go, the Orlando Sentinel says tickets go on sale next week starting at $15. You can find more information and sign up for updates at themazelive.com.