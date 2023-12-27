'Lick my n***': Florida teens clout chasing Snapchat post to sheriff's office lands him on FBI radar: deputies

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Florida teen was arrested after he named a local sheriff's office in an inappropriate Snapchat post while brandishing a weapon, deputies said.

Why did he do it? For clout.

On Dec. 22, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office received an email from the FBI stating that they received a ‘voluntary screenshot’ from Snapchat regarding someone making this statement:

"I'll tell them Volusia County sheriffs to lick my n*** and suck my w***."

The person in the post was believed to have been brandishing a black handgun. The post was later traced to a home in Oak Hill, Florida, arrest records show.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said they spoke with the teen who initially said he knew nothing about the incident, an arrest affidavit shows. He then said his Snapchat had been hacked.

After being placed under arrest, the teen admitted to posting the video and said the gun pictured was an Orby gun.

Deputies told him it wasn't an Orby gun in the photo and the teen admitted that it was a black handgun-style BB gun.

After admitting to making the post, the teen told deputies he made the video for "clout."

He was charged with making written threats to kill and threaten law enforcement.