Florida student accused of school shooting threat that put multiple districts in state on alert

A South Florida teenager has been arrested, accused of threatening to commit a school shooting that prompted districts across the state to go on heightened alert on Friday.

Cape Coral Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Taravella High School student Catrina Petit, whom they said sent a threat out fraudulently using another student’s name and computer access. The threat was later posted on social media and was flagged by several school districts. Authorities later determined that the threat was not credible.

A threat made against a school is a second-degree felony in Florida. In addition to disciplinary measures, students can face expulsion.