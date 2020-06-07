Liam Neeson's mother dead at 94 on the day before actor's birthday

article

Liam Neeson's mother has died at the age of 94 on the day before Neeson's 68th birthday.

Neeson's mother Kitty died on Saturday, Neeson's rep confirmed to Fox News.

Neeson turned 68 on Sunday.

Kitty's death was mentioned in a live-streamed mass shared on Facebook by the Ballymena Kirkinriola Parish.

"Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently… [including] Kitty Neeson," said the priest during the service. "Her funeral arrangements will be later."

Councillor Peter Johnston, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council released a statement as well, per a local Ballymena, Ireland outlet Ballymena Daily

Very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute’s silence," he said. "Rest in Peace, Kitty.”

The Ballymena Daily says Kitty's community remembers her "her working as a dinner lady at St. Louis School."

No cause of death was mentioned.

