Letters sent to Orange County parents addressing gender neutral bathrooms in schools

Orange County parents have been receiving letters addressing which bathrooms are gender-neutral and which are biological sex-at-birth bathrooms.

"Since 2018, we’ve been having coed bathrooms within any of our schools, I think at the direction of each principal, without parental knowledge," explained school board member Alicia Farrant.

Because of the new Parental Rights in Education Law, schools are obligated to tell parents which are gender-neutral bathrooms and which aren’t. The Orange County School Board discussed it at a recent workshop. Deputy General Counsel John Palmerini said, "Then they can tell their kids, use the bathroom on the first floor of the 500 hall."



We asked parents what they think of the letters. Sueann Rivera said, "We received the notice over break, and it was not a problem or an issue I’m down for change." Parent Rebecca Fox disagrees, "I feel the public schools are not providing a safe environment for students."



Since the county doesn’t track what gender a student goes by, some schools tried to create equal bathrooms for everyone. For example, Timber Creek High School has 20 gender-neutral bathrooms, 16 biological sex-at-birth bathrooms, and nine single-stall bathrooms.

Some parents are concerned that the ratio of students to bathrooms isn’t fair.

Farrant said, "In my opinion, I think we need to look at the district as a whole and see what parents want. There are single-stall bathrooms throughout all of our schools where they can go. There are single-stall bathrooms throughout all of our schools where they can go."

She expects the issue to be taken up at Tuesday's board meeting.

