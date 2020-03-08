Let's go! Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week

article

Publix has put their fan-favorite chicken tender 'Pub Subs' on sale.

You can get a whole chicken tender sub for just $6.99. They usually cost $8.99.

The sale started on Thursday, March 5 and will go until Wednesday, March 11.

The Twitter page 'Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?' posted the news this week, exciting hungry fans.

Shoppers who want to skip the line and get their sub fast can order online at the Publix website and pick it up at their convenience.