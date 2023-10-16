List: Spooky Halloween Houses to see around Central Florida

article

FOX 35 Orlando is looking to feature the best houses decorated for Halloween -- both fun and spooky.

Is Halloween your favorite holiday? Do you love haunted houses? Do you decorate your yard with lights, inflatables, fog machines, and/or other decorations? FOX 35 Orlando wants to see it – and possibly feature it on TV!

Send an email to letitglow@fox.com with your name, address phone number, and details about your Halloween display. Don't forget to include some photos and videos!

Here are some of the houses we've featured already!