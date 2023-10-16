List: Spooky Halloween Houses to see around Central Florida

article
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 Orlando is looking to feature the best houses decorated for Halloween -- both fun and spooky.
Is Halloween your favorite holiday? Do you love haunted houses? Do you decorate your yard with lights, inflatables, fog machines, and/or other decorations? FOX 35 Orlando wants to see it – and possibly feature it on TV!
Send an email to letitglow@fox.com with your name, address phone number, and details about your Halloween display. Don't forget to include some photos and videos!
Here are some of the houses we've featured already!
The Leonard Family Halloween House
Take a look at the Leonard Family's Halloween display in Groveland. It features more than a dozen decorations, figurines, and lights, including skeletons, a graveyard, and lights. We're told that 11-year-old Bryson loves Halloween and saves money throughout the year in order to buy more decorations. Address: 9470 Oglethorpe Drive, Groveland, Florida 34736
'Nightmare Before Christmas' display in Orlando
A homeowner in Orlando is getting into the Halloween spirit with a festival Halloween display. Their home display features inspiration from Disney's "Haunted Mansion," "Hocus Pocus," and Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Let It Glow: Check out this Halloween house in Oviedo
Chris and Jennifer Ashcraft submitted their Halloween decorations to the FOX 35 Let It Glow team. Their display features colorful orange lights, a giant scarecrow, and other festive decorations.
Florida family's Barbie-inspired Halloween house
Move over, Barbie and Ken, because there's a new Dreamhouse in Florida. The Edison Family skipped the spooky decorations for Halloween and decided to decorate their own after the success of the "Barbie" movie. Their display features Ken and Barbie dressed in their cowboy outfits, 14 colored lights, "Happy BarbieWeen" banners, and a photo opp. Address: Siena Park Blvd W, Kissimmee Florida 34747