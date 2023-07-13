Legoland Florida is closing one of its longtime roller coasters

article

Legoland Florida announced the closure of one of their popular thrill rides.

The "Flying School" roller coaster will take its last flight on August 16 which is considered National Roller Coaster Day.

This adrenaline-pumping ride has been open to thrill seekers for 12 years since its opening is 2011. The ride is also one of the original rides at the Cypress Gardens Adventure Park.

There has been no official statement from the theme park on what is going to take the place of this ride.

To get a chance to ride the "Flying School" for the last time before it closes visit their website to purchase tickets.