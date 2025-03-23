Expand / Collapse search

Sneak peek of LEGOLAND Florida's SEA LIFE Aquarium set to open in May

Published  March 23, 2025 4:50pm EDT
LEGOLAND offers sneak peek at 'Sea Life Florida'

LEGOLAND is getting ready to make waves with the grand opening of a brand-new aquarium. "Sea Life Florida" is built as a one-of-a-kind experience for both children and their families. The aquarium is expected to open in May.

    • LEGOLAND Florida Resort will open SEA LIFE Florida on May 23, 2025, featuring 25 interactive exhibits and a unique "Theme Park Under the Sea" design. 
    • The aquarium will showcase 3,000 animals across 150 species, including sharks and stingrays, offering an immersive and educational experience for young visitors.

ORLANDO, Fla. - LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced that SEA LIFE Florida, a new interactive aquarium experience, will open to the public on May 23, 2025. The attraction will feature 25 interactive exhibits, including a signature "Theme Park Under the Sea" design that blends marine exploration with theme park-inspired elements.

What to expect at SEA LIFE Florida at LEGOLAND 

The aquarium will showcase approximately 150,000 gallons of water, a vibrant freshwater gallery, a stingray bay, and a hands-on invertebrate touch pool. Guests will have the opportunity to encounter more than 3,000 animals representing 150 species from Florida’s coastal waters and beyond, including blacktip reef sharks, blue-spotted stingrays, and big-belly seahorses.

"Just as LEGOLAND Florida is designed to be a child’s first theme park experience, SEA LIFE Florida is designed to be a child’s first aquarium experience, educating them through immersive exploration while fostering a love for marine life," said LEGOLAND Florida Resort President Franceen Gonzales.

Behind-the-scenes of SEA LIFE

During a recent behind-the-scenes hard hat tour, attendees received updates on construction progress and explored the aquarium’s design. Highlights included a bird’s-eye view of the main ocean display, a look at 10 immersive galleries, and an introduction to SEA LIFE Florida’s filtration system and aquatic habitats.

SEA LIFE Florida will be the 11th SEA LIFE Aquarium in the United States. For updates and more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com/Florida or follow @SEALIFEUSA on social media.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the LEGOLAND Florida Resort and SEA LIFE Florida. 

Legoland FloridaNewsTheme Parks