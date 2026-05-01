Legoland Florida offering BOGO ticket deal this summer

The Brief Legoland Florida has a limited-time ticket deal just in time for the summer. Visitors can buy one ticket and get one free through June 7. The deal is available for single-day and multi-park tickets.



Legoland Florida is offering families a way to save on tickets this summer.

The theme park has launched a limited-time buy-one, get-one deal on tickets.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What is Legoland's BOGO deal?

Visitors can purchase a single-day Legoland ticket and get another one for free.

A single-day ticket, which costs $129, includes admission to the theme park and the SEA Life Florida aquarium.

Admission to Legoland water park and Peppa Pig Theme Park are not included.

Legoland is also offering the BOGO deal for multi-park tickets that include admission to the theme park, the Legoland water park and the SEA LIFE aquarium.

The offer ends June 7, according to Legoland, but tickets can be purchased for visits through Aug. 16.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What is Legoland Florida?

Legoland Florida is a 150-acre resort with a theme park, water park and hotels.

The theme park features more than 50 rides, live shows and themed attractions inspired by popular LEGO brands and characters.

Legoland recently opened Galacticoaster, an indoor, space-themed family coaster on the former site of its Flying School attraction.

The park is also getting ready to add limited-time experiences tied to FIFA World Cup 2026.