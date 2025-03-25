LEGOLAND Florida announces new coaster coming in 2026, 'first-of-its-kind'

article

The Brief LEGOLAND Florida and California Resorts are set to debut a first-of-its-kind indoor roller coaster in 2026, marking the largest single in-park investment in LEGOLAND’s history at $90 million. Developed in collaboration with the LEGO Group, the ride promises an immersive, interactive experience designed for families, with more details to be revealed leading up to its opening.



LEGOLAND Florida announced a first-of-its-kind indoor roller coaster coming to the park.

90-million-dollar investment

By the numbers:

Merlin Entertainments, the parent company of LEGOLAND Resorts, announced the $90 million expansion on Tuesday, marking the largest single in-park investment in LEGOLAND's history.

First-of-its-kind attraction will "set a new standard"

What we know:

The new attraction, developed in collaboration with the LEGO Group and Merlin’s creative team, promises an immersive experience that blends the imaginative world of LEGO building with cutting-edge ride technology.

The ride is designed for families with children aged 2-12 and is expected to "set a new standard for interactive storytelling and adventure", according to the press release.

"As we prepare to unveil this exciting new attraction designed, co-created and imagined by the amazing creative team at the LEGO Group and the unmatched talent of our Merlin Magic Makers, we hope the mystery and anticipation add to the awesome thrills to come," said Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainments. "These new coasters are unparalleled for LEGOLAND Resorts, promising to elevate two of our premier LEGOLAND Resorts to new heights."

CREDIT: Merlin Entertainments

Details not yet shared with the public

What we don't know:

While details of the ride remain undisclosed, LEGOLAND Florida Resort President Franceen Gonzales emphasized the significance of the investment.

"This new ride will take our guests on an unprecedented adventure, setting a new standard for fun and imagination," Gonzales said. "While you wait, we’re opening our new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium on May 23, 2025. These exciting attractions will give families a whole new reason to visit again and again."

When is the attraction set to open?

According to Merlin Entertainments, the attraction is set to open sometime in 2026. However, an exact date has not yet been announced.

First roller coaster built in California in two decades

The ride, which is also being built at the LEGOLAND California Resort, will be the first roller coaster built in two decades, according to Resort President Kurt Stocks.

What they're saying:

"This isn’t just a ride, it’ll be an exploration unlike any other," Stocks said. "We’re sparing no expense to deliver the most innovative, interactive, and captivating experience possible."

When will we know more?

Leading up to the opening, both LEGOLAND Florida and California Resorts will share exclusive sneak peeks and hints about the attraction on their social media channels and websites, according to the release.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: