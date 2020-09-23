'Leave them alone': Leu Gardens says people are stealing plants

article

Leu Gardens posted on its Twitter that people have been stealing and vandalizing plants on the property.

“Why would you steal from here,” Catherine Liu of Orlando said. “We love coming here.”

The tweet said that people have been stealing and vandalizing some of the gardens’ rare plants.

The gardens cover 50 acres in Orlando and have thousands of types of plants. People from all over come to see them.

Visitors to the gardens told FOX 35 that they believe people might be taking the plants because they think they are pretty.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Breonna Taylor: 1 officer indicted for firing into neighboring apartments

“Why wouldn’t you just come here and visit,” Liu said. “I don’t know. I can’t imagine stealing plants from here. That’s horrible.”

Leu Gardens said that taking and vandalizing the plants ruins the experience at the gardens for everyone. Visitors agree.

“Now we may not be able to come in if they’re stealing plants and we can’t see them,” Liu said. “So, leave them alone.”

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.