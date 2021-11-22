Lawmaker proposes 'Kyle Rittenhouse' federal holiday on eve of 'End White Supremacy' rally

In an exclusive, sit-down interview with Fox News, Kyle Rittenhouse detailed to Tucker Carlson what happened from his perspective on the night he shot and killed two men during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

"I go back to car source two and I tell everybody there what happened. I said, ‘I had to do it.’ I was attacked. I was dizzy. I was vomiting. I couldn’t breathe," he explained.

A jury’s not guilty verdict sparked protests across the country last week, even though Rittenhouse said it was not about race.

"It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," he said.

Others, including some in Central Florida, do not agree.

"The trial would have been over right away if it was someone of color," Nicholas Maldonado said.

Maldonado is organizing an "End White Supremacy" rally for Tuesday in Orlando. He is hoping people will come to protest peacefully.

While Maldonado plans to protest the Rittenhouse verdict, Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini thinks it should be celebrated every year in recognition of the Second Amendment.

"It’s a robust and important right in the Bill of Rights for every American and we don’t celebrate it. We celebrate all other types of ridiculous stuff, but not the Second Amendment. So I think it’s important to have a ‘Kyle Rittenhouse Day,’" Rep. Sabatini said.

While Sabatini said he cannot propose a Kyle Rittenhouse Day as a federal holiday right now because he is currently a state legislator, he said he would support legislation to make it a federal holiday.

The End White Supremacy Rally is being held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of International Drive and Central Florida Parkway, at 10701 International Drive in Orlando.

