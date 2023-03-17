17-year-old killed in accidental shooting at home in Pine Hills, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy is dead after what Orange County deputies say was an accidental shooting at a home in Pine Hills early Friday.

Orange County deputies responded to the home on White Heron Drive just after midnight after receiving an aggravated battery call.

The 17-year-old male who was shot was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"The preliminary investigation indicates this was an accidental shooting and all parties remained on scene. The investigation is ongoing and this is all the information we have for release at this time," the sheriff's office said.

There is still a large deputy presence and a crime scene van, as well as several deputy SUV's, were spotted on White Heron Drive.

Deputies have the road blocked off as they investigate.

Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

