Law enforcement cracking down on drivers who don't stop for pedestrians at crosswalks

There will be extra eyes on marked crosswalks near some schools in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties on Tuesday.

Officers and deputies are taking part in "Operation Best Foot Forward."

The idea is to crack down on drivers who fail to yield and stop for pedestrians. Those drivers could get a $164 ticket and 3 points on their driver's license.

Drivers can expect law enforcement at the following locations:

Oakland Ave. & Sansparilla Rd. from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Many residents have expressed concern about drivers failing to stop when they cross the street.

E. 5th St. & S. Park Ave. This crosswalk is near a couple schools, including Apopka Memorial Middle School.

Pine Hills & El Trio Way. A resident was killed crossing the street a few months ago near Evans High School.

Snow Hill Rd.& Jacobs Trail, starting at 8:00 a.m. This crosswalk is by Walker Elementary School where currently only 10% of drivers stop for pedestrians.

The campaign comes just weeks before the new school year begins.

