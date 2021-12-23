Last-minute shoppers hunt for deals as clock ticks down to Christmas

Shopping plazas around the Mall at Millenia were jammed on Thursday

Parking was scarce as much as a PlayStation 5 on store shelves.

For last-minute shoppers, venturing out proved once again that the shopping rush isn’t for the faint of heart.

"Mayhem. Literally mayhem," said Tyler Smith.

"My husband did want to get a cheesecake, and I’m not going to go get one," said Alicia Sutton.

Sutton didn’t even try to venture over to the mall. Instead, she set her sights on the Target across the street.

"It was really mostly gift cards this year. I have to be honest," Sutton said. "I did have to get a couple toys, and the toy shelves are empty, so that was a little alarming."

Although, Smith is not sounding the alarm quite yet. He planned ahead this year and found his last-second shopping a little smoother.

"Pretty much the big items, I did online," Smith said. "I just came here to get some last-minute small stuff."

Regardless of if you are just starting your holiday shopping or out finding the perfect stocking stuffer, veteran last-second shoppers alike warn to be prepared for anything.

Advertisement

"Good luck," Sutton said. "Be patient."