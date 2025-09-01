Large police presence reported at Ivy Lane Homes in west Orlando

Orlando police are investigating at the Ivy Lane Homes community in west Orlando, where a heavy law enforcement presence has blocked off a residential street.

Officers closed Edgemoor Lane for more than an hour Tuesday evening, stretching police tape and patrol cars across several blocks. A crime scene investigation van arrived at the scene about 45 minutes into the response.

Multiple officers were seen using flashlights to search the area around nearby apartment buildings. Police have not released any information on the nature of the investigation or what led them to the neighborhood.

The Orlando Police Department has not responded to requests for details.

