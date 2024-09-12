Large police presence near Heritage Middle School in Deltona, deputies say

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a large police presence near Heritage Middle School in Deltona.

"The school is currently on lockdown due to a report of a student possibly seeing a person with an unknown weapon near the school's campus," VSO said in a post on X.

Deputies responded to the school and secured the campus, VSO said. No suspect or weapon has been found so far. However, the call remains active and under investigation.