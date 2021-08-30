Deputy shot in Brevard County; large law enforcement presence shuts down I-95 access ramps

There is a large law enforcement presence along portions of Interstate 95 and U.S. 192 in Brevard County following the shooting of a deputy.

Some access ramps to I-95 are closed while authorities investigate what is still an active scene. Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed the impact on traffic near U.S. 192 and Simon Road shortly around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Several deputies have surrounded a vehicle that was stopped on westbound lanes of U.S. 192 across from Byrd's Western Store. It remained unclear how or if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

The condition of the deputy was not immediately released. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said it is planning to provide an update within the hour.

This story is developing, check for updates.