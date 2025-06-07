Man with schizophrenia shot and killed by Orange County deputy: Officials

The Brief A man with schizophrenia was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy on Saturday. Officials said the man was not taking his medications, acted irrationally and attacked law enforcement with a knife. One deputy was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. They are now on paid administrative leave.



A man with schizophrenia was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy on Saturday after the man allegedly acted irrationally and attacked law enforcement officers with a knife.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) responded to reports of a schizophrenic man who was not taking his medications around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of North Ormond Drive. The man was allegedly acting erratically and breaking plates in the street.

Officials met up with the man's father, who said his adult son was in one of the bedrooms and had a knife. Deputies say they were in the hallway for about five minutes trying to speak with the man. The man then exited the bedroom with a knife and tried to stab a deputy, before then attempting to grab his gun and stab him again.

The man was shot several times by a deputy and then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The deputy was also taken to the hospital and treated for several lacerations to the back of his head. Officials said the lacerations were due to the deputy falling and hitting his head on the faucet of a bathtub when the man attempted to stab him.

The deputy is expected to recover and is now on paid administrative leave.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who was shot and killed or the identity of the deputy.

What they're saying:

"This just shows our community what the deputies deal with on an every day basis," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. "In my experience, people are more willing today to use violence against the police."

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the incident and will then turn their findings over to the state attorney's office for review. The OCSO will then conduct its own internal investigation.

Body camera footage will be released to the public within 30 days.

2nd deputy-involved shooting in 1 day

Dig deeper:

This was the second deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday in Orange County.

On Saturday morning, a deputy shot a man after the man allegedly punched him in the face more than 20 times and then reached for a bag with two guns.

The man was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for his head injuries and is expected to recover.

The deputy is currently on paid administrative leave, and body camera footage of the incident will be released soon.

