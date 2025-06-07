Man with 2 guns shot by Orange County deputy after allegedly punching him in the face 20 times

The Brief An Orange County deputy shot a man on Saturday morning after the man allegedly punched him in the face more than 20 times and then reached for a bag with two guns. The man was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for his head injuries and is expected to recover. The deputy is currently on paid administrative leave, and body camera footage of the incident will be released soon.



An Orange County deputy shot a man on Saturday morning after the man allegedly punched him in the face 20 times and then reached for a bag with two guns.

What happened?

What we know:

Orange County Sheriff John Mina hosted a news conference on Saturday to share details about the deputy-involved shooting that took place earlier this morning.

Mina said a deputy responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously behind a Save Discount store on Hiawassee Road shortly before 8 a.m.

The deputy said they approached the man to ask what he was doing in a fenced-in area behind the store. They said the man then jumped the fence as if he was going to speak the deputy, but instead grabbed a bag from the ground and started to run.

The deputy grabbed the man to stop him, but the man started to hit the deputy. Mina said the man punched the deputy in the face about 20 times, with the fight lasting one minute and 16 seconds.

During the fight, officials said two guns fell out of the man's bag. The man got off the deputy and ran towards the guns, picking them up off the ground. The deputy then shot the man multiple times.

The man was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for his head injuries and is expected to recover.

What's next:

Officials say the man is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and additional charges are possible. Mina said the man has an extensive criminal history, including robbery and larceny.

The deputy is currently on paid administrative leave, and body camera footage of the incident will be released soon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the incident and will then turn its findings over to the state attorney's office for review.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the deputy.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

