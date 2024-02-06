Florida deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man after he charged at them, Orange County sheriff says

A man armed with a knife was shot by Orange County deputies on Tuesday afternoon – and later died at the hospital – after he ran towards the deputies moments after they arrived on scene, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Deputies were called to a home near Edgewater Drive and Davisson Avenue, south of Lee Road, around 3 p.m. regarding a man who had reportedly cut himself, Sheriff Mina told reporters at a press conference. Moments after the deputies arrived on scene and got out of their car, an "extremely agitated man" holding a "very large knife" began yelling and ran towards them.

The man was shot and taken to the hospital where he died, officials said. His name has not been released. Both deputies were not hurt.

"I will tell you. I watched the (body cam) video myself. He ran out of that house fast, right at the deputies, and was extremely agitated," he said.

"Our deputies really had no choice," he said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina holds press conference on deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff Mina said several other adults lived at the home, but the connection between all of them was not immediately clear. He also said that deputies had responded to the home at least 16 times over the last year for various calls, including arguments and other disturbances.

Photos from the scene showed several Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles lined up and down the street, as well as a large area blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Orange County sheriff's deputies and a Crime Scene Forensics team are responding to a scene in the Fairview Shores neighborhood near the intersection of Edgewater Dr. and Lee Rd.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.