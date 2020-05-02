Lakeland nursing facility reports 84 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

Almost two weeks ago, 35 residents from Highlands Lake Center were hospitalized after either testing positive for, or showing symptoms of, COVID-19.

Friday, the Florida Department of Health's most recent reporting on nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state shows Highlands Lake Center has had a total of 84 residents and staff test positive for the disease and another 12 -- all residents -- have died.

When the center first reported problems with the spreading disease, the CEO of Lakeland Regional Health said the hospital and the facility's administration decided "immediate hospital-level intervention was necessary."

