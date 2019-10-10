Lakeland city attorney arrested during prostitution sting

A Lakeland city attorney is among several people facing charges in connection with a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office prostitution sting.

Undercover detectives posed as sex workers and Johns and lured at least eight people to a hotel near the intersection of S. Falkenburg Road and E. Adamo Drive, in Brandon Wednesday.

Deputies say 69-year-old Timothy McCausland was among those who responded to ads posted by the sheriff's office on a private escort website.

McCausland was hired by the city of Lakeland in 1992 to serve as their chief assistant attorney. He's been serving as city attorney since 2001.

A city of Lakeland spokesperson said in a statement released Wednesday night, “The City of Lakeland was recently notified about an issue involving City Attorney Tim McCausland that happened this afternoon. We are trying to learn more. We know very little and we are trying to ascertain further details.”

Seven others were arrested, including a woman wanted in connection with a grand theft auto and burglary case.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office holds all residents and visitors to the same standards. If you break the law in our county, no matter who you are, you will be arrested,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement released Wednesday.

As of Wednesday night, the city of Lakeland wasn't not commenting on McCausland's employment status. McCausland was charged with one count of public solicitation.