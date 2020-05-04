Lake Square Mall to reopen Sunday; curbside shopping at some stores available now

article

While some malls across Central Florida are opening, the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg is holding off.

“Our goal is to be safe and responsible,” Lake Square Mall Executive Assistant Daniel Simhon said. “To open safe and smart.”

The mall did not reopen Monday.

Management continues to monitor coronavirus concerns.

The plan is to open Mother’s Day with new rules: Masks, gloves and temperature-checks for workers and social distancing restrictions.

Anxious shoppers stopped by on Monday hoping the mall was open.

“I thought I should call before I left, but I thought, 'Well, if it’s closed, at least I’m getting out and getting some fresh air,'” Sandy Gazler, of Tavares, said.

Advertisement

Even though the mall is closed, a few of its stores are open for curbside shopping, like PetSmart.

“I needed some flea medication for my cat, so I called and did a curbside pickup,” Dawn Rigby, of Tavares, said.

Belk is doing the same thing.

Workers told FOX 35 shoppers can order on the Belk website and pick it up about two hours later.

“They’ve had a lot of success,” Simhon said. “Every day, they put a new special item up for sale and every day they’ve been getting a lot of sales due to that.”

Belk plans to open its doors on Friday.

Some customers prefer curbside.

“It gives them the opportunity to browse through merchandise online rather than go in the store, spend more time in-store and risk increasing the spread of the virus, touching merchandise,” Simhon said.

Belk at the Lake Square Mall will be open from noon to 6 p.m. starting Friday.

The entire Lake Square Mall will reopen Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The mall is also showing a drive-in movie on Sunday.

Paddock Mall in Marion County says it plans to reopen on Friday with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

RELATED: Several Central Florida malls set to reopen Monday