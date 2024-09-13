Lake Nona High School student arrested for threatening to harm public official, police say

A Florida high school student was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to harm a public official on social media, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In a news release late Friday, Orlando police said it became aware of a social media post that threatened "deadly violence against a public official."

Police said a 16-year-old girl at Lake Nona High School is believed to be the person behind the threat. She was arrested and charged with written/electronic threat to kill or cause bodily harm.

The nature or details of the threat were not immediately released. However, Orlando police said the United States Secret Service also responded and is assisting with its investigation.

No other details were released.