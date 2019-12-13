Lake Mary Pop Warner team wins national championship

article

The Lake Mary Rams are Super Bowl Champions.

The team celebrated at Jax Friday night after winning the Pop Warner Super Bowl at Disney's Wide World of Sports.

They now have the D-2 PeeWee title.

The Rams beat the Durham Eagles 28-18, and their coach says the kids were down at the start of the game.

"We’ve created a really good bond, and we work together and we just don’t give up. We go play after play until the end," said running back Jack Lorenz.

Their victory may be a record-breaker.

Coach Ephraim Grubbs says he doesn't know of any other Lake Mary team to make it this far.

The Lake Mary Rams ended their season 15-1.