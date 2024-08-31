VIDEO: Lake Mary Little League All-Stars 2024 World Series Parade

How do you celebrate winning the 2024 Little League World Series? With a parade, of course!

Just like the professional parades, the Lake Mary All-Stars rode through downtown Lake Mary in corvettes waving at the thousands who showed up to celebrate their World Series win with them. Some of the players signed autographs and took pictures with family, friends, and fans.

During a ceremony at the end of the parade, the team was awarded an official mayoral proclamation, and given keys to the city.