VIDEO: Lake Mary Little League All-Stars 2024 World Series Parade

Lake Mary Little League All-Stars 2024 World Series Parade

By
Published  August 31, 2024
Lake Mary
Lake Mary Little League Parade: Head Coach Jonathan Anderson

Jonathan Anderson, head coach of the 2024 Little League World Series champions, the Lake Mary All-Stars, chats with FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt and Ryan Elijah following their parade in downtown Lake Mary.

How do you celebrate winning the 2024 Little League World Series? With a parade, of course!

Just like the professional parades, the Lake Mary All-Stars rode through downtown Lake Mary in corvettes waving at the thousands who showed up to celebrate their World Series win with them. Some of the players signed autographs and took pictures with family, friends, and fans.

During a ceremony at the end of the parade, the team was awarded an official mayoral proclamation, and given keys to the city. 

Watch again: Lake Mary All-Stars Little League Parade

The Lake Mary All-Stars were honored with a parade on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, to recognize their 2024 Little League World Series win.