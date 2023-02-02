Lake Mary High School student accused of selling pot brownies on campus

A high school student in Seminole County is accused of selling brownies laced with marijuana on school grounds.

Deputies responded to Lake Mary High School on Wednesday after a student had a negative reaction after reportedly eating one of the brownies. That student was taken to the hospital and deputies learned who they bought the brownie from.

Deputies interviewed the 17-year-old and tested the brownies she was allegedly selling. Investigators say the brownies tested positive for marijuana.

Deputies say they also found burnt ashes and marijuana residue in the student's backpack.

She was arrested and charged with the sale of marijuana and possession of drugs.