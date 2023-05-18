Lake Mary High School boys' lacrosse team wins first state championship

The boy’s lacrosse team at Lake Mary High School won their first state championship and did so while staying undefeated. The Rams went 24-0.

"We knew we had to work really hard for it. But going in, we have a lot of talent and we knew that. So, it was really just putting in the work and we got it done," junior Caden Harshbarger said.



There were some close games, but the boys always managed to end up in the win column.

"You know you’re going to get every team’s best shot. Which makes it that much more difficult to go undefeated. Which made it even more exciting," junior Mason Masterson said.

Lake Mary played in the post-season plenty of times, but never advanced to the state title game until this year. Their greatest strength was their roster depth.

In the state championship game, eight different players scored goals.

"We knew we had to work really hard for it... it was really just putting in the work and we got it done," Harbarger said.

"We didn’t have any distractions, anything that would pop up during the season that could’ve undermined us," Lake Mary head boy’s lacrosse coach, Garrick Robinson said. "It was relatively smooth sailing. Just because we had the whole community working behind the scenes."

The Rams are looking forward to next season, as they return a bulk of their talent.