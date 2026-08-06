Lake Mary falls to North Carolina, faces elimination game at Little League Softball World Series

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The Brief Lake Mary lost 5-2 to North Carolina in the Little League Softball World Series. Florida took an early lead before North Carolina scored five unanswered runs. Lake Mary faces Washington in an elimination game Friday.



Lake Mary dropped a 5-2 decision to North Carolina on Thursday but remains alive in the Little League Softball World Series, setting up an elimination game against Washington.

Lake Mary broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when Kylie Green reached base and came around to score after a ball got past the right fielder, giving the Florida team a 1-0 lead.

North Carolina responded with five runs to take control of the game and held on for the victory.

The loss sends Lake Mary into the elimination bracket. The team will face Washington at 3 p.m. Friday [bracket], with a win extending its tournament run and a loss ending its season.