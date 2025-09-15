Lake Mary crash leaves car stuck on its side after colliding with tree: Troopers

The Brief A car crash involving one vehicle took place on Sunday night in Lake Mary. The car left quite a sight after it became stuck on its side after traveling off the roadway and colliding with a tree. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Altamonte Springs, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A car became stuck on its side after traveling off the roadway and colliding with a tree on Sunday night in Lake Mary, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say.

What we know:

According to a crash report from the FHP, a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling east in the parking lot of the Lake Mary Centre Plaza, which is located at 1697 Lake Emma Road, Lake Mary.

Troopers say the car traveled off to the right and into the grassy shoulder where the front right of the car collided with a tree.

The impact caused the car to overturn on its left side and remain stuck that way.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old man from Altamonte Springs, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the driver to run off the roadway.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.