Expand / Collapse search

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies capture alligator on resident’s porch

By
Published  September 20, 2025 4:26pm EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando
Lake County deputies capture alligator from front porch

Lake County deputies capture alligator from front porch

LCSO deputies jumped into action to wrangle the alligator! (Video cred: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call regarding an alligator lounging on a resident’s front porch.

According to officials, a woman reported spotting the gator near the entrance of her home. Deputies were quickly dispatched to the scene, where they located the unexpected guest and safely captured it.

"Not our first call like this…but it’s always a Florida classic," said the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The alligator was safely relocated to a more suitable environment with assistance from licensed wildlife experts.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office on September 20, 2025.

NewsLake County