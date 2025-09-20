Lake County Sheriff's Deputies capture alligator on resident’s porch

Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call regarding an alligator lounging on a resident’s front porch.

According to officials, a woman reported spotting the gator near the entrance of her home. Deputies were quickly dispatched to the scene, where they located the unexpected guest and safely captured it.

"Not our first call like this…but it’s always a Florida classic," said the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The alligator was safely relocated to a more suitable environment with assistance from licensed wildlife experts.