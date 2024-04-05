Lake County Fair 2024: Here's what it has to offer

The Lake County Fair opened on Friday, and families are invited to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment offerings.

Located in Eustis, the fair features activities like "Robinson's Racing Pigs", "Agricadabra Magic of Agriculture", "Brad Matchett: Comedy Hypnotist", and even an alligator wrestling show, according to its website.

The fair said that Robinson's Racing Pigs have been a staple of the Lake County Fair for over 25 years. Fair-goers can watch the pigs run and compete head-to-head for the prize of an Oreo cookie.

The fair's website also lists several different livestock auctions and sales, including lambs, goats, laying hens, and market swine.

If shows are more of your thing, the Lake County Fair has quite the variety.

The Beef Breeding Show will take place on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m., the Dairy Goat Show will take place on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m., and the Youth Rabbit Show will take place on Sunday, April 7 at 9 a.m., according to the website.

In addition to the shows, the fair features other competitions within the realm of "Creative Living," such as home and hobby, confectionary, and food arts.

The Lake County Fair will run until April 14, 2024.