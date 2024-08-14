Lake County community honors fallen deputy with Running 4 Heroes memorial run

A special event was held Wednesday night to honor Master Deputy Bradley Link, a Lake County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Dozens of runners gathered at Tavares Middle School to pay tribute to Deputy Link. The event was organized by 15-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, founder of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring first responders killed in the line of duty.

"The people around Lake County will forever support this family during their hard loss. Hopefully, this event also raises awareness that first responders put their lives on the line across the whole country," Cartledge said.

Cartledge led the runners as they completed a mile around the track, symbolizing their support for the fallen deputy.

"Our community loves us. They support us. They have wrapped their arms around the families of our fallen officer and the two officers who are still recovering," said Captain Christie Mysinger of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Agencies across Lake County showed their support for Deputy Link's wife, Brittany Link. At the end of the run, Cartledge presented her with a "Thin Blue Line" law enforcement flag in honor of her late husband.