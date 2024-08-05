Lake County ambush shooting update: Watch full press conference

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson, and Lake County Lt. John Harrell released chilling details about the moments before, during, and after three deputies were shot – one fatally, one critically, and one seriously – in what has been described as an "ambush" attack.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office held a nearly 40-minute press conference on Monday afternoon providing an almost minute-by-minute detail of what happened on Friday when Lake County deputies initially responded to a trespassing call after a woman was allegedly harassing her neighbor and accused them of sinning – and moments later were met with a "hail of gunfire' from people inside a home stockpiled with guns, ammunition, gas masks, ghillie suits, and ready-to-eat meals.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above. Warning: The details are graphic and disturbing and may be upsetting to some viewers.