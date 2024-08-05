Expand / Collapse search

Lake County ambush shooting update: Watch full press conference

Published  August 5, 2024 6:06pm EDT
New details on Lake County deputies ambushed: Full press conference

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, State Attorney Bill Gladson, and Lake County Lt. John Harrell hosted a press conference on Monday afternoon with new details about the ambush that killed one deputy and injured two others. Officials said they've arrested a suspect, shared an update on the injured deputies in the hospital, and revealed what happened during the ambush late Friday night.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson, and Lake County Lt. John Harrell released chilling details about the moments before, during, and after three deputies were shot – one fatally, one critically, and one seriously – in what has been described as an "ambush" attack.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office held a nearly 40-minute press conference on Monday afternoon providing an almost minute-by-minute detail of what happened on Friday when Lake County deputies initially responded to a trespassing call after a woman was allegedly harassing her neighbor and accused them of sinning – and moments later were met with a "hail of gunfire' from people inside a home stockpiled with guns, ammunition, gas masks, ghillie suits, and ready-to-eat meals.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above. Warning: The details are graphic and disturbing and may be upsetting to some viewers.