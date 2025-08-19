Lake County 16-year-old girl missing; deputies launch search

The Brief Makenzie Kepka, 16, has been missing since Sunday. The teen was last seen on Grace Avenue in DeLand, Florida. Anyone with information on Makenzie's location is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) at (352) 343-2101 or CRIMELINE.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Where is Makenzie Kepka?

What we know:

Deputies said 16-year-old Makenzie Kepka was last seen on Sunday Grace Avenue in DeLand, Florida.

Makenzie is known to often frequent the areas of Deland and Paisley.

The teen is described as a white female with dark brown hair in long braids and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark tank-top and leopard print shorts.

Makenzie Kepka, 16, has been missing since Sunday. (Credit Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Makenzie's location is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) at (352) 343-2101 or CRIMELINE.