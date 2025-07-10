Florida small town's only cold case murder remains unsolved 2 years later

The Brief Bryson Leverette was shot and killed in Lady Lake in June 2023, and his case remains the town’s only unsolved murder. Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved and urge anyone with information to come forward. His family is still grieving and hoping for justice, as Crimeline offers a reward for anonymous tips.



It’s been over two years since 20-year-old Bryson Leverette was shot and killed in Lake County.

His murder remains the only unsolved case for the Lady Lake Police Department, according to Crimeline Executive Director Barb Bergin. She appeared on FOX 35’s Good Day Orlando on Thursday to spread awareness about the case.

"Obviously unacceptable. I will say this is their only unsolved homicide right now, so I'd be real happy to help them solve that.

The backstory:

On June 30, 2023, around 12:45 a.m., Bryson Leverette and another person were shot while leaving a home near Caroline Avenue and Ray Street in Lady Lake, according to police.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Bryson Leverette, 20, victim in unsolved homicide.

Leverette died from his injuries, while the second victim survived.

Multiple suspects are believed to be involved, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What they're saying:

"When we have multiple suspects, they tend to talk to people. "So if you've heard anybody make a statement or say anything about being involved in this there at that time, I would encourage you to pass that information on to us through a tip," Bergin said.

Who was Bryson Leverette?

Leverette, also known as "Swift," was described to FOX 35 News as a talented musician. Since his death, his girlfriend has given birth to their son, deepening the heartbreak for his loved ones.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

His family continues to grieve his violent loss, holding onto hope for justice and closure.

"We can't bring him back. So we have to deal with the fact knowing that whoever did this is still out there. He was an amazing kid. He really was," his family said.

How to submit an anonymous tip

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip at Crimeline.org or call 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.