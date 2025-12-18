Expand / Collapse search

Crash causes major traffic delays on Interstate 4 near Florida’s Turnpike

By
Published  December 18, 2025 7:19am EST
Traffic
FOX 35 Orlando
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-4 east causes major slowdowns in Orange County

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-4 east causes major slowdowns in Orange County

A crash has caused traffic backups on I-4 eastbound near Florida's Turnpike in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 4 in Orange County. 

The crash happened early Thursday on I-4 eastbound near Florida’s Turnpike. 

Three right lanes are closed because of the crash. The left lane is the only lane open, allowing drivers to get around the crash. 

Drivers should seek an alternate route if they are traveling through the area. 

No other details about the crash have been released. 

Live Florida traffic map: Orlando crashes, road closures and detours

TrafficOrange County News