Crash causes major traffic delays on Interstate 4 near Florida’s Turnpike

A crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 4 in Orange County.

The crash happened early Thursday on I-4 eastbound near Florida’s Turnpike.

Three right lanes are closed because of the crash. The left lane is the only lane open, allowing drivers to get around the crash.

Drivers should seek an alternate route if they are traveling through the area.

No other details about the crash have been released.

