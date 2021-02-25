Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, 2 French bulldogs stolen in Los Angeles

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and two of her French bulldogs were stolen in the incident.

The famous pop star is now reportedly offering $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs with "no questions asked."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 Los Angeles that the dog walker was shot near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Police were called just before 9:45 p.m. local time and found a 30-year-old male wounded.

Two suspects got out of a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows and one of them opened fire at the dog walker, who has not yet been identified by authorities.

FILE - Singer Lady Gag performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

The suspects then got back in the car with two of the three French bulldogs and fled, according to police. The third bulldog was able to escape and later found by law enforcement.

Officials did not specify the dog walker's condition after the shooting.

One suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hat and black hoodie. The gender of the second suspect was unknown, who was wearing all black clothing, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told FOX News that the department is treating the case as an "assault with a deadly weapon," noting that the weapon used was a semi-automatic handgun.

Lady Gaga was in Rome at the time for her role in the upcoming movie "Gucci," according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the singer is offering the reward and set up an email address, KojiandGustav@gmail.com, for information about the dogs.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

