Florida man accused of attempted murder at Miami lobster diving spot

The Brief A Florida man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shutting off a diver's underwater air supply during a dispute over a Miami lobster spot. Witnesses said Michael Joseph Simpson, 51, threatened the crew before swimming over to turn off a floating air compressor. Simpson’s defense attorney denied the allegations, maintaining that video footage and witness statements will prove his client was nowhere near the diving equipment.



A fight over a Miami lobster diving spot led to a young diver's air supply allegedly being intentionally shut off, leading to a suspect arrested for attempted murder.

The confrontation occurred at a popular lobster diving location off Miami when a boater became irate over a vessel already anchored in his spot, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Miami-Dade County.

What we know:

Michael Joseph Simpson, 51, of Miami Beach is charged with attempted murder after boaters claimed he stopped the diver's air supply when fighting over a fishing spot.

The owner of a fishing vessel – which was already anchored at the lobster diving location before Simpson arrived – told authorities that around 5:30 a.m., July 29, a diver on his vessel was preparing to enter the water when a gray conch vessel began speeding toward them and circling their vessel several times before stopping 10 feet away.

An argument began, with people on the conch vessel claiming the previous vessel was in their spot, the affidavit said. A 39-foot contender boat arrived shortly after, also stopping 10 feet from the anchored vessel.

Threats to turn off air supply: Affidavit

The anchored vessel's owner told authorities his diver had entered the water and warned the other vessel not to send their diver. Simpson became irate and threatened to cut off the diver's air supply, saying, "I'll cut off the brownie if I want to," the owner claimed.

According to the affidavit, the anchored vessel's owner claimed occupants on the boat saw Simpson swim over to the Brownie air supply unit and intentionally turn it off – cutting off the diver's air supply.

The occupants yelled, "We have a diver down there," the affidavit said.

The owner dove into the water and pulled out the diver, who was described as being: tangled with the hose and anchor line, gasping for air, disoriented and not understanding what happened.

Boaters identify suspect

The affidavit said video footage shows Simpson swimming away after the air was allegedly shut off and fleeing the area in the 39-foot contender.

Simpson was positively identified by several occupants on board the victim's vessel, authorities said.

On Aug. 4, detectives made contact with Simpson's attorneys and he voluntarily surrendered. Simpson was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX News Digital, Simpson's attorney denied all allegations of attempted murder, claiming Simpson was nowhere near the air system.

"We are optimistic that the State Attorney's Office, after reviewing the video and interviewing all the eyewitnesses, will dismiss the charges, clear his name, and restore the reputation he has spent a lifetime building," Howard Srebnick of Black Srebnick told FOX Digital.