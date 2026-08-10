SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX has delayed an attempt to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast.
A Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a four-hour window on Monday. However, SpaceX scrubbed the launch before the window opened.
The company has not given a reason for the launch being delayed.
Starlink mission
When the rocket eventually launches, it will be carrying 29 Starlink broadband satellites into low Earth orbit.
The rocket's first stage is expected to return to Earth shortly after launch and land in the Atlantic Ocean on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."
Growing satellite network
SpaceX's Starlink network consists of thousands of active satellites, creating a megaconstellation.
The network provides broadband internet service to users around the world, including those in remote locations.
The Source: This story was written with information released by SpaceX and from previous FOX 35 reporting.
DogBeach: A luxury dog resort in Central Florida
Dogs can get pampered at beach-themed luxury dog resort in Central Florida. DogBeach, located in the Casselberry area, features a dog grooming spa, indoor heated pool and climate-controlled play areas. FOX 35's David Martin has the details.
Changes for student loan borrowers
A number of changes to federal student loans went into effect in July. The changes affect millions of borrowers. Eric Steffy with Federal Solutions Support joins Good Day Orlando to talk about what borrows should know about the new repayment plans.
FHP seeks vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee
A hit-and-run crash was reported Monday near a couple of schools in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tedde Moore, Miss Shields from 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 79: reports
Tedde Moore, the actress who portrayed elementary school teacher Miss Shields in the holiday classic, "A Christmas Story" has died.
Back-to-School: Crooms Academy celebrates 100th aniversary
As students returns to school, Crooms Academy in Sanford is celebrating its 100th anniversary. FOX 35's David Martin talks with Crooms Academy's principal Dr. Brandon Hanshaw about the first day back and the school's history.