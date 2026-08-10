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SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch from Florida

By
Space
Published August 10, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
article

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Credit: SpaceX)

The Brief

    • SpaceX scrubbed an attempt to launch 29 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast.
    • The launch was initially scheduled for Monday during a four-hour launch window that opened at 10:49 a.m. ET.
    • SpaceX has not given a reason for the launch being scrubbed. 

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX has delayed an attempt to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a four-hour window on Monday. However, SpaceX scrubbed the launch before the window opened. 

The company has not given a reason for the launch being delayed. 

Starlink mission

When the rocket eventually launches, it will be carrying 29 Starlink broadband satellites into low Earth orbit. 

The rocket's first stage is expected to return to Earth shortly after launch and land in the Atlantic Ocean on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."

Growing satellite network

SpaceX's Starlink network consists of thousands of active satellites, creating a megaconstellation.

The network provides broadband internet service to users around the world, including those in remote locations. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by SpaceX and from previous FOX 35 reporting. 

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