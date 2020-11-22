LA County health to restrict dining at restaurants, bars as COVID-19 cases surge

article

As Los Angeles County sees an increase in COVID-19 cases health officials are taking action and modifying the current health order to restrict dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries.

The modified order will take effect Wednesday, November 25 at 10 p.m.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will still be able to offer take-out, drive thru, and delivery services.

Officials with LA Public Health say in person dining will not be allowed for the next 3 weeks.

This comes just days after the county added new restrictions to non-essential businesses, ordering them to close between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The health department says the modified health order will help reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings.

The five-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 4,000 cases. On Sunday, LA County reported 2,718 new cases and nine additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 364,520 cases and 7,438 deaths.

County health officials say if the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more, or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Targeted Safer at Home Order will be issued for three weeks.

They say the order would offer additional restrictions while allowing essential and emergency workers to leave their homes.

“The persistent high number of cases requires additional safety measures that limit mixing in settings where people are not wearing masks. We hope individuals continue to support restaurants, breweries and wineries by ordering for take-out or delivery," said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

"We also fervently hope every L.A. County resident supports all our businesses by following the Public Health directives that we know work to slow spread. Unfortunately, if our cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, we will need to issue further restrictions to protect our healthcare system and prevent more deaths."

